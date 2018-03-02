Gujarat to buy 1.28 lakh tonne tur at MSP

According to the state government, sowing of tur have been done on 2.72 lakh hectare and it is expecting 3.14 lakh tonne production of tur this year.

In view of the slump in tur prices which are down nearly 25% from the MSP, the Gujarat government on Thursday announced that it will procure 1.28 lakh tonne tur (pigeon pea) from farmers at the rate of minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per quintal. The state agriculture minister R C Faldu made this announcement in the state assembly and informed the house that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) would be entrusted with the task of procurement. “Government of India has allowed Nafed to procure 1.28 lakh tonne tur in Gujarat and the nodal agency would start the procurement of tur dal at MSP through 40 of its centres in 22 districts from 12 March. Farmers who wish to sell need to first register at the procurement centres,” said Faldu. Online registration for farmers will start from March 5 and Nafed will inform farmers about the beginning of procurement through SMS.

According to the state government, sowing of tur have been done on 2.72 lakh hectare and it is expecting 3.14 lakh tonne production of tur this year. Currently tur prices are ruling at Rs 4,100 per quintal which is nearly 25% lower than MSP. To cover maximum farmers under the procurement benefits, the state government has fixed a limit of procurement of 1,200 kg per hectare per farmer.

The Gujarat government has already procured 8 lakh tonne groundnut at MSP of Rs 4,500 a quintal till mid January this year. In February, the central government has allowed Nafed to procure 1 lakh tonne more groundnut from Gujarat. However, as the state is not having sufficient storage capacity, Nafed has not begun the additional groundnut procurement yet.