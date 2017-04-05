Gold prices firm ahead of meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

Spot gold on Tuesday hit its highest since Feb. 27 at ,261.15. (Reuters)

Gold prices held firm on Wednesday near one-month highs hit the day before, with appetite for risk easing ahead of a meeting this week between the leaders of the United States and China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,256 per ounce by 0056 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also mostly flat at $1,257.80.

* Spot gold on Tuesday hit its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,261.15.

* Investors were also waiting for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s March meeting.

* North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its east coast into the sea off the Peninsula, South Korea’s military said, ahead of the summit between the United States and China.

* When U.S. President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday, the event will be marked not only by deep policy divisions but a clash of personalities between America’s brash “tweeter-in-chief” and Beijing’s cautious, calculating leader.

* The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two-year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.

Also watch:

* Trump vowed on Tuesday to cut red tape to speed up approval of infrastructure projects and said his overhaul could top $1 trillion on roads, tunnels and bridges, one of his 2016 election campaign promises.

* Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker abruptly left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday after admitting that a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in 2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed policy options.

* Investors raised their bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries as a rally in the bond market pushed benchmark yields to their lowest since February, J.P. Morgan’s latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.

* Turkish gold imports rose 17-fold to 28.2 tonnes in March, as Turks looking to hedge currency risk ahead of a referendum in two weeks time followed President Tayyip Erdogan’s calls to buy gold instead of dollars. .

* Turkey is taking steps to give its central bank the right of first refusal on domestically produced gold, two sources said, allowing it to boost reserves of the precious metal without depleting foreign currency holdings.

* The European Commission believes a deal on the Greek bailout is possible in the coming weeks, the economics commissioner told EU lawmakers on Tuesday, adding that a failure to reach an agreement quickly could pose risks.