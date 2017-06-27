Gold futures slide on profit-booking

Gold traded higher at USD 1,245.20 an ounce in Singapore.

Gold futures fell by 0.12 per cent to Rs 28,47 per 10 grams today as participants cut down bets to book profits amid a weak global trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August was trading down Rs 33, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 28,477 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 497 lots.

On similar lines, the metal for delivery in October declined by Rs 20, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 28,622 per 10 grams in two lots. Market analysts attributed the fall in prices to profit- booking by participants but a firm trend in global market, capped the fall.

