Gold futures slide on profit-booking

Gold traded 0.04 per cent higher at USD 1,246.07 an ounce in Singapore.

Gold futures fell by 0.25 per cent to Rs 28,536 per 10 grams today as participants cut down bets to book profits even as the metal strengthened overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August shed Rs 72, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 28,536 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 581 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall in prices to profit- booking at current levels but a better trend overseas capped the losses.