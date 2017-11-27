Gold rate today: MCX futures rise on global cues; Silver gains

Meanwhile, gold edged up as much as 0.14 per cent to USD 1,289.70 an ounce in Singapore today. (Reuters)

Gold prices rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 29,471 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading up by Rs 91, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 29,471 per 10 grams in a trade volume of 317 lots. The metal for delivery in February moved up Rs 69, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 29,586 per 10 grams in a turnover of 45 lots. Market analysts said rise in the precious metal at the global market influenced gold prices at futures trade here as participants enlarged bets. Meanwhile, gold edged up as much as 0.14 per cent to USD 1,289.70 an ounce in Singapore today. Silver prices rose by Rs 113 to reach Rs 39,354 per kg in futures trading today as speculators raised bets amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 113, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 39,354 per kg in a business turnover of 298 lots.

In a similar fashion, silver for delivery in March shot up by Rs 111, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 40,030, clocking a business turnover of 33 lots. Market analysts said fresh positions built by speculators in line with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals influenced silver prices at the futures trade. Meanwhile, silver was up 0.06 per cent to USD 17.02 an ounce in Singapore today.