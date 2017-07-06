Gold futures gain Rs 65; Silver futures climb Rs 241 on global cues

Gold rose as much as 0.29 per cent to USD 1,226.70 an ounce in New York yesterday.

Gold

Gold prices rose by Rs 65 to Rs 28,172 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators created positions amid positive cues from the global market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August moved up by Rs 65, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 28,172 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 297 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month October was trading higher by Rs 57, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 28,326 per 10 gram, in a turnover of 5 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants in sync with a firming trend in the global market influenced the precious metal here in futures trade. Meanwhile, gold rose as much as 0.29 per cent to USD 1,226.70 an ounce in New York yesterday.

Silver

Silver prices spurted by Rs 241 to Rs 38,267 per kg in futures trade today as speculators built up positions amid a higher global trend. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in far-month December was trading notably higher by Rs 241, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 38,267 per kg, in a business turnover of one lot.

Also, the white metal for delivery in September was up by Rs 232, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 37,564 per kg in 517 lots.

Analysts said speculators created fresh positions in tune with higher global trend, pushed silver prices higher at futures trade. Meanwhile, silver rose 0.09 per cent to USD 16.07 an ounce in New York yesterday.