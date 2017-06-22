Gold futures gain 0.36%; Silver futures rise 0.84% aided by firm global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.47 per cent to USD 1,252.20 an ounce in Singapore.

GOLD

Tracking a firming trend overseas, gold prices rose by 0.36 per cent to Rs 28,679 per 10 gram in futures trade today as speculators built up fresh positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August month rose by Rs 102, or 0.36 per cent to Rs 28,679 per ten grams in business turnover of 504 lots.

On similar lines, the yellow metal for delivery in October month contracts traded higher by Rs 93, or 0.32 per cent to Rs 28,830 in 5 lots. Market analysts said fresh positions created by participants in tandem with a firming trend overseas mainly attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, gold rose 0.47 per cent to USD 1,252.20 an ounce in Singapore.

SILVER

Taking positive cues from overseas markets, silver prices moved up 0.84 per cent to Rs 38,295 per kg in futures trading today as participants created fresh positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July rose by Rs 318, or 0.84 per cent to Rs 38,295 per kg in business turnover of 1,050 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in far-month September contracts moved down by Rs 299, or 0.78 per cent to Rs 38,770 lots in 150 lots. Market analysts said fresh positions built up by traders on the back of firm trend in global markets mainly attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade.

Meanwhile, silver rose 0.79 per cent to USD 16.59 an ounce in Singapore.