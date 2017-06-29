Gold futures climb Rs 33; Silver futures up Rs 157 on firm global cues

Gold rose 0.23 per cent to USD 1,252.17 an ounce in Singapore today.

Gold

Gold prices climbed up by Rs 33 to Rs 28,600 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators created positions amid positive cues from the global market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August shot up by Rs 33, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 28,600 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 531 lots.

The metal for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 32, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 28,771 per 10 grams in a turnover of 14 lots. Analysts said a firming trend overseas amid weakening dollar raising the demand of the precious metal, influenced the precious metal here in futures trade.

Meanwhile, gold rose 0.23 per cent to USD 1,252.17 an ounce in Singapore today.

Silver

Silver prices shot up Rs 157 to Rs 38,861 per kg in futures trade today as speculators widened positions, tracking a firming trend in the precious metals overseas. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July surged by Rs 157, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 38,861 per kg in a business turnover of 977 lots.

The white metal for delivery in September was trading higher by Rs 147, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 39,275 per kg in 312 lots. Market analysts said speculative position built up by participants, driven by firm global trend, mainly attributed to the rise in silver prices at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, silver surged 0.46 per cent to USD 16.88 an ounce in Singapore.