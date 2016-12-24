Gold extends losses, down Rs 50 on lacklustre demand

Bullion traders said muted demand from jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market kept pressure on gold prices but a firm trend in the global market capped the fall. (PTI Photo)

Continuing to spiral downwards, gold prices today fell by another Rs 50 to Rs 27,800 per 10 grams at the bullion market owing to slackened demand from jewellers.

Silver, however, edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 38,810 per kg on scattered enquiries from industrial units.

Bullion traders said muted demand from jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market kept pressure on gold prices but a firm trend in the global market capped the fall.

Globally, the precious metal’s price rose 0.35 per cent to USD 1,132.20 an ounce in New York in yesterday’s trade.

You may also like to watch

Trading volume remained thin in view of the prevailing cash crunch following demonetisation of high-value notes last month, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 50 each to Rs 27,800 and Rs 27,650 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 100 in last two days.

Sovereign, however, remained stable at Rs 24,000 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 38,810 per kg, while weekly-based delivery held steady at Rs 38,925 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be asked at previous level of Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.