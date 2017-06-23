Gold climbs Rs 56 on positive global cues

Gold was trading 0.12 per cent higher at USD 1,251.50 an ounce in Singapore.

Gold prices were up by Rs 56 to Rs 28,685 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators raised their bets amid a firm global trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month August was trading higher by Rs 56 or 0.20 per cent to Rs 28,685 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 169 lots.

Market analysts attributed rise in gold futures to positive global cues as weaker oil prices drove up the demand for the precious metal, with a softer dollar and weakness in US Treasury yields also lending support.

