Experts to brainstorm tech innovations to improve oil and gas exploration

The conclave themed ‘Energy Through Synergy’ will be held in Jaipur and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest on the inaugural day. (Image: Reuters)

Over a period of three days starting Friday, 7,00 delegates—mostly petroleum geophysicist — will brainstorm over new technologies available across the world which can be used to improve oil and gas exploration in the country. The conclave—themed ‘Energy Through Synergy’ and organised by the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG)—will be held in Jaipur and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest on the inaugural day. Around 200 technical papers, either through oral or poster sessions, will be presented over the period of three days. Representatives apart from petroleum geophysicists from exploring firms such as ONGC, Cairn India and Oil India, and service providers such as Schlumberger will take part in the conclave. A total of 450 technical papers were received by SPG to be presented which was pruned down to 200 eventually.

The conclave gains importance given the Centre plans to reduce its hydrocarbon import dependency which can be done by either through development of new fields and increasing production from existing fields through technological innovations. This is the 25th year of the biennial event organised by SPG, which started in 1992 with 30 geophysicists as its members. Today, it has 2,600 member geophysicists and has a chapter in North America as well.

In the past, technologies relating to various aspects of exploration and production of oil and gas presented during conclaves have been evaluated and absorbed by the Indian oil and gas industry. For instance, a technology on micro-seismic study which was showcased during the conclave in 2015 has been successfully applied. SPG will also conduct 24 continuing education pre- and post-courses which targets employees of the exploration companies. The sessions will also be attended by students, and two of them will be selected for award of scholarships to pursue doctoral studies.