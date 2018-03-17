Drop in diamond demand after Nirav Modi case, says Assocham survey

The overall share of diamond based jewellery in the market is expected to take on a significant share of the gold jewellery sales in the near future, reports say.

The alleged PNB fraud involving diamantaire Nirav Modi seems to have shaken confidence of jewellery buyers, especially those purchasing from unorganised jewellers, on concerns of the purity of the precious jewellery, resulting in a drop in the business, according to an Assocham survey. While branded jewellery makers issue certificates of purity, bulk of the trade is concentrated in the unorganised market, based on trust between consumers and jewellers. “This has been shaken and the consumers are not willing to take chances following a massive adverse publicity about the sector. Besides, branded showrooms issuing certificates of purity are largely restricted in big cities; while there is enough purchasing power in the smaller cities as well.” The survey done in major cities, found that 65% of jewellers in the unorganised market are shifting to traditional pure play gold and silver ornaments. Most of the jewellers said that there is an increase in the number of enquiries from customers for getting their pre-purchased jewellery re-checked for quality and authenticity of gold and diamonds. Jewellers also say that gold demand has taken a hit as buyers are refraining from making purchases.

The overall share of diamond based jewellery in the market is expected to take on a significant share of the gold jewellery sales in the near future, reports say. The demand for diamond jewellery seems to have decreased by 10-15% within two months, Assocham said on Friday. The jewellery makers using gold jewellery and investing heavily in new designs have been witnessing a change in consumer taste as consumers have become more cautious about the purity of the precious ornaments.

The recent incident has created a fear among customers. The consumers are shifting from diamond-studded jewellery to plain gold jewellery and appear to be wary of purchasing diamond jewellery, the study said. The survey covered 350 jewellery-makers based in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahemdabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Dehradun. Assocham also interacted with about 500 working and non-working women in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai to gauge their shopping habits.