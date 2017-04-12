Cairn India’s production declines 7 per cent in 2016-17

Cairn’s another block — in Cambay Basin with reserves of 29.10 MMT — has also been given extension. (Photo: Reuters)

In line with the trend shown by the oil and gas sector of the country, Cairn India on Tuesday reported overall production from its fields fell by around 7% with output coming down to 69.32 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) in FY17 compared with 74.56 mboe in FY16. Out of this, Cairn’s share of the total production dropped to 44.23 mboe from 46.92 mboe during the same period.

The country’s cumulative crude oil production during April 2016 — February 2017 was 2.58% and 2.84% lower than target and production during corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Similarly, cumulative natural gas production during the period was 5.99% lower than target for the period and 1.90% lower than the production during corresponding period of last year.

You may also like to watch:

However, for Cairn though the average daily total oil and gas production fell from 212,552 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in FY16 to 199,574 boepd, it was 194,343 boepd in the Q4 of FY17 compared with 191,230 boepd in Q3 of FY17, a gain of 2%.

The company in a statement said encouraging results from the Mangala enhanced oil recovery programme and production optimisation activities helped offset the natural decline.

“Average gross production declined by 7% primarily due to natural decline in the fields and planned maintenance shutdown in Rajasthan during the current year.

Production at Rajasthan declined 5% due to reservoir underperformance at Bhagyam and Aishwariya partly offset by the volume ramp up from the Mangala EOR project and effective reservoir management across fields,” the statement added.

The Vedanta group company is expected to ramp up its investment though as last month the government granted an extension to the prolific Barmer oil and gas block for 10 years or economic life of the field, whichever is earlier.

The private oil explorer had been seeking extension of the production sharing contract for this field, with reserves of 318.31 MMT of oil and oil equivalent of gas, since 2009.

The PSC was due to expire on May 14, 2020. Cairn’s another block — in Cambay Basin with reserves of 29.10 MMT — has also been given extension.