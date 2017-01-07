Benefits aplenty, Maharashtra consumers take to new weekly farmers markets with gusto

Senior officials said that an average of 600-700 tonne of fruits and vegetables are sold through these 81-odd markets that operate on a weekly basis.

A parallel marketing system is slowly emerging in Maharashtra after the deregulation of fruits and vegetables from the purview of agriculture produce market committees (APMCs). Weekly farmer markets have begun to catch the fancy of consumers. The 81st weekly farmers’ market opened on Friday at Solapur and an average of two markets open in some part of the state every week, according to senior officials. The plan is to touch the 100-markets mark by March this year, senior officials of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board said. At least 30 farmer producer companies and some 70-80 farmer groups are associated with this effort initiated by the marketing board.

Senior officials said that an average of 600-700 tonne of fruits and vegetables are sold through these 81-odd markets that operate on a weekly basis. Bhaskar Patil, the officer in charge of this effort at the marketing board, says that the weekly farmer markets are turning out to be a huge success on several counts. Firstly, post-harvest losses are avoided and consumers end up with quality fresh producer straight from the farm to the table, he said. “Secondly, the farmers are now gaining skills as savvy marketing professionals and these markets have even begun to generate employment in rural areas. More importantly, the revenue is now directly going to rural areas instead of ending up with middlemen,” he said.

At present, some 27-28 markets operate weekly in Mumbai, something unheard of earlier, he said. Thane has at least 15, Pune has 34, Nagpur has three and Kolhapur has one market in operation. Mumbai has over 92 retail markets and 12-13 wholesale markets. Initially, the focus is on wholesale markets where farmer groups and direct licence-holders can do business, an official said. This has been possible via a helpline established by the marketing board to handhold farmers and guide them through the processes involved in making such markets work, he said. Last week, a weekly farmer market opened up at the residential quarters of Yerwada Jail in Pune.