Bangladesh hikes duty on grape imports, exporters approach government

Grape exporters from India are unhappy over the increase in import duties imposed by Bangladesh on Indian grapes. On the brighter side, new markets are opening up and a team from the US is currently in India conducting feasibility studies for possible exports. Like Europe, other countries that import grapes from India, including China, Indonesia and Russia, have decided to issue stricter residue monitoring plan (RMP) norms to the country. Next year onwards, the government has decided to issue certificates to exporters to these nations as well so that exports do not face any hurdles. Last year, India exported around 15,000 tonne of grapes to Bangladesh, senior officials from the Maharashtra Horticulture Department said. According to the official, although Bangladesh has been imposing duties, this time the taxes have become raised to the tune of `55 per kg and therefore grape growers and exporters have approached the Centre seeking intervention from the government to ensure that these do not rise further.

Gagandada Khapre, president, All India Grape Exporters Association said that the association has already approached authorities on the issue. According to officials from the Horticulture Department, exporters from India do not have to pay import duties, VAT and other taxes but higher duties have been imposed by Bangladesh which has led to some unrest among exporters. The grapes are taken to Bangladesh by road from Kolkata by local exporters.

India has been attempting to make inroads into new export markets such as China, Russia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. However, these countries have now decided to come up with norms for Indian grapes. Some of the norms are stricter than those set by the European Union. A couple of years ago, the EU had agreed to retain the residue levels of chlormequat chloride (CCL), a plant growth regulator, at 0.05 parts per million (ppm), for a period of two years. In August the same year, the EU had proposed to change the pesticide residue levels in grapes to 0.01 ppm, causing unrest among Indian exporters. The relaxation by the EU remains valid for the coming season as well. Officials said that the 38,000 vineyards have been registered under Grapenet feasibility reports that will be prepared for other nations so that grapes from India do not face any residue related issues.

So far this season, around 3,000 tonne have been exported to China and about 1,500 tonne to other nations such as Russia, Malaysia and Singapore. Last season, India exported 27,554 tonne to Russia, which was one the biggest markets for the country.