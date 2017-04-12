90% of demand for wood is sourced from industry driven agro-forestry: Saurabh Bangur, president, IPMA

Saurabh Bangur, President, IPMA

The paper industry, with an estimated annual turnover of more than RS 40,000 crore, is believed to have an adverse impact on environment. Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has been campaigning for altering the perception of the industry. Saurabh Bangur, President, IPMA spoke to Sandip Das on the critical issue. Excerpts:

There has been series of campaign for going ‘paperless’ for saving forest. What would be your views on the issue?

A myth is being reinforced that use of paper implies denuding forests. This is not the case at all, especially in India. The manufacture of paper requires wood, which of course comes from trees, but these are cultivated trees grown by farmers like any other crop. Paper industry in India is not a forest based industry so forests are not being cut to source wood. Paper is an agro-based industry in India.

Over the years, the industry has been motivating farmers to grow more and more trees under agroforestry so that the raw material needs are met sustainably. Therefore, the argument ‘use less paper and save the forests’ is not based on facts. Rather, more use of paper creates a demand for more plantation of trees through agro forestry.

How successful has been industry’s agroforestry initiative?

Agroforestry has led to creation of a unique ecosystem in rural areas where it is being practiced.

Growing and harvesting trees is providing jobs for lakhs of farmers in rural areas.

Currently agro forestry initiative spreads across nine lakh hectares approximately and around 90% of the demand for wood by the industry is sourced from industry driven agroforestry, with the rest from government and other sources.

Several years back, faced with the problem of perpetual raw material shortage, the paper industry started working intensively on agro forestry.

Over the years, extensive research had been conducted to produce disease and drought resistant tree saplings which could be grown in different agro climatic conditions.

Lakhs of marginal farmers were brought into the fold and a remunerative opportunity was provided to them.

According to estimates, about 5 lakh farmers are productively employed in this agro forestry initiative.

The important fact to be noted is that a large part of this agroforestry is undertaken in backward marginal land of farmers, which is potentially unfit for any other use.

How can paper be termed environment-friendly?

Paper is perhaps the only material that is biodegradable, renewable, recyclable and sustainable.

Increased use of paper and paperboard in packaging, as opposed to alternate materials like plastic, is also much more environment-friendly, and needs to be promoted vigorously. Scientifically, it is a proven fact that younger trees absorb more carbon dioxide than older ones.

Paper industry, by encouraging farmers to grow trees on a continual ever-increasing basis not only helps in enhancing the country’s green cover, but also helps in mitigating the harmful effects of climate change.

Usage of paper is thus good for the environment.

India’s paper industry plants more trees than it uses.