Cochin Shipyard set to raise Rs 1,460 cr via IPO

PSU ship maker Cochin Shipyard (CSL) is set to raise about Rs 1,460 crore through an IPO for setting up a new dry dock and ship repair facility. The three-day IPO is scheduled to open on August 1 with a price band of Rs 424–432 per equity share with Rs 10 face value. The IPO consists of 33,984,000 equity shares and includes a reservation of up to 824,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees. CSL is in the process of constructing a new dock which will enable longer vessels to fill the length of the dock and wider, shorter vessels and rigs to be built or repaired at the wider part. The company is also in the process of setting up an International Ship Repair Facility, which includes setting up a shiplift and transfer system, sources said. CSL is the largest public sector shipyard in India in terms of dock capacity, as of March 31, 2015, according to the CRISIL Report. In the last two decades, the company has built and delivered vessels cross broad classifications including bulk carriers, tankers, Platform Supply Vessels, Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels, barges, bollard pull tugs, passenger vessels and Fast Patrol Vessels. CSL is currently building India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier for the Indian Navy. SBI Capital Markets Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue. The Registrar to the Issue is Link Intime India. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange.