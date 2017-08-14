Cipla shares jump over 5%; mcap rises by Rs 2,203 cr

Shares of drug major Cipla today ended over 5 per cent higher after the company reported 23.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. (Reuters)

Shares of drug major Cipla today ended over 5 per cent higher after the company reported 23.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock surged 5.03 per cent to settle at Rs 570 on BSE. During the day, the stock soared 6 per cent to Rs 575.40. At NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.29 per cent to close at Rs 570.05. The company’s market valuation surged by Rs 2,203.37 crore to Rs 45,866.37 crore. In terms of equity volume, 3.59 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 40 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Cipla on Friday reported 23.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 424.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 343.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 3,525.05 crore for the said quarter as against Rs 3,650.03 crore for the same period a year ago.