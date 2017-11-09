Children to take over NSE on November 14

Children will ‘take over’ the National Stock Exchange (NSE) here on November 14 as part of UNICEF’s spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by the young generation. (Image: Reuters)

Children will ‘take over’ the National Stock Exchange (NSE) here on November 14 as part of UNICEF’s spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by the young generation. The ‘KidsTakeOverNSE’ event is being organised as part of the UNICEF’s initiative to celebrate the Children’s Day by making them essay high-visibility roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment to highlight challenges faced by them. “At the November 14 event, children will ring the NSE bell and take a round of the NSE building accompanied by senior UNICEF and NSE officials,” a UNICEF representative said.

Meanwhile, in a release the UN agency said, “This Children’s Day, the UNICEF is inviting children around the world to take the centre stage in a week-long activity to help save children’s lives, fight for their rights and help them fulfil their potential.” “From November 14 to 20, children will `take over’ high-visibility roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by their generation,” it said.

“This is a day for children, by children, all over the world. In India, the #KidsTakeOver will start on Children’s Day with the National Stock Exchange,” the release said. The event will start at 2 pm at the NSE in suburban Bandra. Present on the occasion will be Henriette Ahrens, Deputy Representative – Programmes, UNICEF India, and Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, along with top business leaders, it said.