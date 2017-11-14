Chacha Nehru’s 128th birth anniversary! 30 kids to take control of NSE to celebrate Children’s Day

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: Reuters)

As India celebrates Children’s Day in the loving memoir of Chacha Nehru’s birthday, India’s biggest stock exchange by turnover NSE has invited 30 children to celebrate it. These children will ‘take over’ National Stock Exchange as part of UNICEF’s spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by the young generation. “At the November 14 event, children will ring the NSE bell and take a round of the NSE building accompanied by senior UNICEF and NSE officials,” PTI reported citing an unidentified UNICEF representative.

The event is all set to start at 2 pm at the NSE in suburbs of Bandra. Meanwhile, in a release the UNICEF said, “This Children’s Day, the UNICEF is inviting children around the world to take the centre stage in a week-long activity to help save children’s lives, fight for their rights and help them fulfil their potential.” “From November 14 to 20, children will `take over’ high-visibility roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by their generation,” UNICEF added.

Henriette Ahrens, Deputy Representative – Programmes, UNICEF India, and Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, among other top business leaders are likely to be present at the event today. National Stock Exchange started its operations in the year 1995 and in just 10-15 years of being in competition to Asia’s oldest exchange BSE, NSE has surpassed on to become the favourite platform for investors to trade. NSE has about 1600 companies listed.

14 November is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to mark the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru — the first Prime Minister of independent India. Today is 128 birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.