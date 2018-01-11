  3. Central Depository Services gets buy rating by JM Financial

Central Depository Services gets buy rating by JM Financial

CDSL’s stable revenue base driven by repeat business in multiple offerings across DP’s, corporates, capital market intermediaries, insurance companies and others has enabled the company to clock 18%+ CAGR top-line growth over FY14-FY17.

By: | Published: January 11, 2018 2:34 AM
CDSL, DP, BUY, CDSL, DP, KYC CDSL’s stable revenue base driven by repeat business in multiple offerings across DP’s, corporates, capital market intermediaries, insurance companies and others has enabled the company to clock 18%+ CAGR top-line growth over FY14-FY17.(Image: Reuters)
Top News

CDSL’s stable revenue base driven by repeat business in multiple offerings across DP’s, corporates, capital market intermediaries, insurance companies and others has enabled the company to clock 18%+ CAGR top-line growth over FY14-FY17. Fixed cost model driven primarily by staff and IT costs enables the company to register strong margins in tandem with revenue growth. High FCF generation (FCF yield – c.3%+), stable dividend policy (40%) and a strong balance sheet (net cash – R550 crore+) provide further support. We forecast a 22% EPS CAGR over FY17-FY20E and value the stock at 30x FY20E (premium to exchanges given subdued risk profile) to arrive at a fair value of Rs 450/share, implying an upside of 25%+. Management’s commitment to further increase dividend payment is a pre-requisite for stock re-rating. Initiate with ‘BUY’.

CDSL has a high stability of operating income from the fixed annual charges collected from its diversified client base. Dematerialisation services for securities to DP, non-cash corporate actions such as bonus issue, splits provided to corporates, KYC services in respect of investors in Indian capital market, e-holding of insurance policies, e-voting, e-locker, and academic depository provide diversified rich annuity-based stable revenue to the company. The company has clocked an 18%+ CAGR top-line over the past four years. CDSL commands a 44% share in Demat accounts.

CDSL operates in a largely fixed operating cost environment, wherein employee expenses and software development/maintenance costs constitute c.57% of its total costs. In FY16, Sebi revised the percentage of contribution to Investor Protection Fund (IPF) from 25% of profit before tax (excluding other income) to 5% with retrospective effect.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top