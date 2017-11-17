CEAT stock is Add says Kotak with Rs 1950 target price

CEAT reported 2QFY18 standalone EBITDA of Rs 1.8 billion (down 2% y-o-y), which was 15% ahead of our estimates due to strong recovery in gross margin. (Image: Reuters)

CEAT reported 2QFY18 standalone EBITDA of Rs 1.8 billion (down 2% y-o-y), which was 15% ahead of our estimates due to strong recovery in gross margin. EBITDA margin improved by 820 bps q-o-q due to 10% decline in RM basket and strong control over other expenses. Revenues grew by 7% y-o-y, which was 4% below our estimates though. Going ahead, we expect CEAT to deliver 11% revenue CAGR over FY2017-20E led by potential markets share gain in PV segment and successful entry into specialty tires business. ADD stays with unchanged TP of Rs 1,950. CEAT reported 2QFY18 standalone EBITDA of Rs 1.8 billion (down 2% y-o-y), which was 15% ahead of our estimates due to higher-than-expected EBITDA margin. Revenues increased by 7% y-o-y to Rs 15.1 billion (KIE 11%) led by (1) 1-2% volume growth and (2) 5-6% increase in net realisations.

Volume growth was partly impacted by continued weakness in the replacement market post GST implementation, which the company expects to normalize completely in 3QFY18. EBITDA margin came in at 12% (KIE 10%), up 830 bps q-o-q (down 110 bps y-o-y) led by (1) 570 bps q-o-q expansion in gross margin led by 10% q-o-q reduction in RM cost per kg and (2) decline in other expenses by 3.4% y-o-y due to cost-reduction efforts. The company reported standalone PAT of Rs 839 million (down 18% y-o-y), which was 21% above our estimates led by outperformance at EBITDA level.

Tax rate for the quarter was higher at 33.2% compared to our estimate of 30%. Consolidated EBITDA and net profit were 2-4% lower than standalone entity due to initial costs associated with the company’s specialty tires plant in Ambernath. Over the past five years, CEAT has successfully pursued a differentiated strategy to focus on niche and profitable segments, which has led to significant market share gains in the two wheeler segment. We believe that CEAT has the potential to capitalise on its wider reach and strong brand recall to gain share, particularly in the passenger vehicle segment.