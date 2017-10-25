Catholic Syrian Bank plans IPO by 2019-20

TS Anantharaman, chairman of CSB told reporters that the bank needs capital infusion of R400-600 crore and the fund raising exercise through QIP would be completed by December.

Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) is planning to raise capital by December and go for an IPO by 2019-20, officials of the CSB said on Tuesday. TS Anantharaman, chairman of CSB told reporters that the bank needs capital infusion of R400-600 crore and the fund raising exercise through QIP would be completed by December. The officials also plan to list the bank once it achieves profit in three consecutive years. The bank was in news recently when Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings tried for a controlling stake but the talks hit a roadblock on valuation. The bank turned around in 2016-17 after some years of loss, with net profit of R1.6 crore, on the back of treasury gains. During 2015-16 the bank had a net loss of Rs 149 crore. The operating profit was Rs 9 crore in Q1 and net loss was Rs 14 crore.