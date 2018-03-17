Capital flow: Non-food credit grows 11.38 per cent during fortnight ended March 2

As for NBFCs, analysts continue to take a positive view as they believe the sector has now put behind the impact of a few headwinds.

Non-food bank credit grew 11.38% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fortnight ended March 2, marginally lower than 11.59% in the previous fortnight. According to provisional data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outstanding loans to companies and individuals stood at Rs 83.03 lakh crore on March 2, up from Rs 82.06 lakh crore on February 16 and against Rs 74.55 lakh crore a year ago. Non-food bank credit had recorded a 4.34% y-o-y growth in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. The net corporate bonds outstanding at the end of December 2017 was Rs 26.47 lakh crore, up 16% from Rs 22.77 lakh crore at the end of December 2016, as per data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Data from RBI showed that the net outstanding on commercial papers stood at Rs 4.55 lakh crore as on February 28, up 22% from Rs 3.73 lakh crore as on February 28, 2017. Taken together with the outstandings on corporate bonds and CPs, the total outstanding credit in the system adds up to around Rs 114.05 lakh crore, up 13% from Rs 101.05 lakh crore in the comparable period last year. Data on outstandings on corporate bonds for the first three months of 2018 are not available yet.

However, credit offtake in the banking system alone may not be fully reflective of loan disbursements in the economy, and taking cognisance of the growing role of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is merited. The top nine NBFCs saw disbursements soar 67% y-o-y for the nine-month period between April 2017 and December 2017 to Rs 2.69 lakh crore. The double-digit growth numbers in bank credit may be difficult to sustain, though. Earlier this month, ratings agency Icra said the impact of a higher base may start to pull down growth figures from March onwards. “With higher base of March 31, 2017, the credit growth is expected to taper down with estimated credit growth of 9.0-9.5% for the sector (banking) by March 31, 2018. Going forward, the impact of risk aversion after recent fraud in one of PSBs (public-sector banks) on overall credit growth is to be seen.” Analysts at Icra added that with expected capital constraints for PSBs, the credit growth for the banking sector during FY19 will largely be driven by private banks. “In such a scenario, the credit growth for banks is expected to remain muted at 7-8% for FY19,” they said.

As for NBFCs, analysts continue to take a positive view as they believe the sector has now put behind the impact of a few headwinds. Recently, in a note, Kotak Institutional Equities said, “The impact of demonetisation, initial glitches due to transition to GST and transition to 90 dpd (days past due) NPA norms – all three headwinds are broadly behind the sector leading to a more positive near-term view on the business. Impetus on government spending in infra and rural sectors provide a boost.” The note cited higher interest rates and a medium-term increase in competition as key risks to its view on the sector.