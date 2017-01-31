Cadila Healthcare shares down 7% post Q3 results

On BSE, the stock settled at Rs 349.25, down 7.02 per cent from the previous close. It opened at Rs 378 and touched an intra-day low of Rs 334.35.(Reuters)

Shares of Cadila Healthcare fell 7 per cent after the drug firm reported a 34.58 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

On BSE, the stock settled at Rs 349.25, down 7.02 per cent from the previous close. It opened at Rs 378 and touched an intra-day low of Rs 334.35.

The scrip ended the day on NSE at Rs 351.95, down 6.38 per cent from the previous close. During the intra-day trade, it touched a low of Rs 329.40.

You may also like to watch:



On the volume front, 4.83 lakh shares of the pharma major were traded on BSE, while over 45.67 lakh shares changed hands on NSE.

In a BSE filing, Cadila Healthcare said it has seen 34.58 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 281.6 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

It had posted net profit of Rs 430.5 crore during the October-December period last fiscal.

The company’s consolidated total income from operations also declined to Rs 2,363.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,408.9 crore a year ago.