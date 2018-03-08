  3. Buyback: MOIL records subscription of 0.54L shares

The buyback offer of state-owned manganese-ore mining company MOIL, which opened on Wednesday.

Published: March 8, 2018
The buyback offer of state-owned manganese-ore mining company MOIL, which opened on Wednesday, recorded subscription of 0.54 lakh shares of the 87.6-lakh shares on offer. The date of closing of the buyback offer of this mini-ratna company is on March 20.

The board of directors of MOIL passed a resolution on February 5 to approve the proposal of buyback of 87.66 lakh equity shares through tender offer route at the price of Rs 240. This is for an aggregate maximum consideration not exceeding Rs 210.40 crore excluding the transaction costs. The buyback worth Rs 210.40 crore represents 3.29% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital for the financial year ended March 2017.

The company will buyback 87.6 lakh shares. For implementation of the buyback, the company has appointed IDBI Capital Market & Securities as the registered broker to the company. On Wednesday, shares of MOIL closed 4.52% down, at Rs 201.50 on BSE.

