Buy these 5 stocks under Rs 150 and gain up to 63%

Indian stock market had been rallying since last one year, right after the slump observed post the demonetisation activity. Domestic equities are flush with funds. “It’s a typical bull market and there is huge liquidity with a lot of money flowing into Mutual Funds, Fund Manager – PMS, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd told FE Online. In the year 2017, Indian markets have emerged as one of the best performers among the major economies in the world. The upmove has been supported by several events, namely, World Bank upgrade of ease of doing business ranking, Moody’s upgrade of sovereign credit rating, government’s mega plan of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to recapitalise the stressed PSU banks, and so on.

The key Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned about 25% so far in this year alone since January and around 28% over the last one year. As investors continue to look for more and more investment avenues, we bring to you five stocks which you can buy under Rs 150 per share and gain up to 63% returns.

Federal Bank — MOSL

Shares of Federal Bank have jumped more than 50% in the last one year and the research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating with an upside of 30% to a target price of Rs 146 from its current market price of Rs 113.

Ashok Leyland — Emkay Global Financial Services

Shares of Ashok Leyland have returned over 50% in the last one year. The research and brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has given a ‘buy’ rating with an upside of 35.7% to a target price of Rs 156 from its current market price of Rs 115.

Fortis Healthcare — MOSL

The stock of Fortis Healthcare had dropped about 20% in the last one year while Motilal Oswal Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating with an upside of 42% to a target price of Rs 185 from its current market price of Rs 130.

Granules India — MOSL

Shares of Granules India have grown a little more than 10% in the last 12 months. Motilal Oswal Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating with an upside of 63% to a target price of Rs 200 from its current market price of Rs 123.

Prism Cement — MOSL

Shares of Prism Cement have zoomed about 25% over the last one year. Motilal Oswal Securities has given an upside of Rs 12% to a target price of Rs 128 from its current market price of Rs 114.