Buy these 3 stocks under Rs 200 and gain up to 39%

Stock market investment is often referred to gambling as there are very few people who were able to master it and make money out of it. As far as the Indian stock market is concerned, it has made fortunes of many over the period of time. Those who have the ability to time the markets right, the stock market is the best platform for wealth maximisation. Domestic equity markets are on a continuous upsurge since January 2017.

This year the broader index Nifty 50 crossed the five-digit mark of 10,000 and recently topped 10,350 while Sensex had crossed 33,000 from the level of around 26,600 at the beginning of this year. Indian stock markets are surging ahead despite a continuous sell-off from FIIs (foreign institutional investors). As investors remain in a search for diversified investment opportunities, we bring you three stocks under Rs 200 which may return up to 39%.

Aditya Birla Capital — Globe Capital Market

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital made an IPO less debut in stock markets in the month of September this year. The research and brokerage firm Globe Capital Market has given an upside of 39% from its current market price of Rs 183 to a target price of Rs 255. Aditya Birla Capital is an NBFC (non-banking finance corporation) had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC). “Asset reconstruction business will be game changer for the company: India’s banking system is sitting on a pile of bad loans that are expected to cross Rs. 9 trillion by the end of the fiscal year 2018, according to a report released by credit rating firm ICRA Ltd on 31 August,” according to Globe Capital Market.

L&T Finance Holdings – Arihant Capital

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings have more than doubled since the beginning of this year. The research and brokerage firm Arihant Capital has given an upside of 28% to a target price of Rs 260. “Going ahead, the management intends to focus only on three segments i.e.rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance. The defocused loan book as a percentage of total loan book has already been brought down to 4% from 8.5% and can expect that by FY 2018 it will be insignificant compared to the total loan book,” according to Arihant Capital.

Jindal Steel & Power – Escorts Securities

Shares of Jindal Steel have also more than doubled the investor’s wealth since January 2017. The research and brokerage firm Escorts Securities has given a target price of Rs 194 and Rs 210 from its current market price of around Rs 155 which implies an upside of 25-35%. “Jindal Steel & Power is giving a fresh breakout on daily charts. Buy the stocks at a current level of Rs 155, for a price target of Rs 194-210 with a stop-loss below Rs134. The holding period is 3-6 months,” according to Escorts Securities.