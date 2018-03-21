  3. Buy these 10 stocks below Rs 200 and gain up to 75% to diversify your portfolio

Buy these 10 stocks below Rs 200 and gain up to 75% to diversify your portfolio

Indian equity markets have been on a cyclical trend in the last three month of the financial year 2017-2018 with Sensex moving in a range of 32,923 and the all-time high of 36,283. Amid the turbulent trading sessions, we bring to you 10 stocks below Rs 200 to buy and gain up to 75%.

By: | Published: March 21, 2018 12:32 PM
Photo for representational purposes only.

Indian equity markets have been on a cyclical trend in the last three month of the financial year 2017-2018 with Sensex moving in a range of 32,923 and the all-time high of 36,283. The sentiments of market participants have taken a hit in the last two months due to an introduction of a tax on LTCG, global sell-off. Amid the turbulent trading sessions, we bring to you 10 stocks below Rs 200 to buy and gain up to 75%.

Aditya Birla Capital —  HDFC Securities

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital have lost about 38% of its value since the time it got listed in September last year. The research and brokerage firm HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 208 which implies an upside of 42% from its current market price.

Manappuram Finance — HDFC Securities

Shares of Mannupuram Finance have risen around 14% over the last one year. HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 158 which implies an upside of 51% from the current market price.

HPL Electric — HDFC Securities

Shares of HPL Electric have jumped 17% in the last 12 months. HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 195 which implies an upside of 59%.

Navkar Corporation — Angel Broking

Shares of Navkar Corporation have declined nearly 10% in last one year. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given an upside of 73.9% to a target price of Rs 265.

LT Foods — Angel Broking

The stock of LT Foods has gained over 50% in the last 12-month period vastly outperforming Sensex and Nifty. Angel Broking has given an upside of 49.6% to a target price of Rs 128.

Prism Cement — Angel Broking

Shares of Prism Cement have surged nearly 14% in the last one year term. Angel Broking has given an upside of 39.6% to a target price of Rs 160.

Gateway Distriparks — Axis Securities

Shares of Gateway Distriparks have dropped over 25% in the last one year. The research and brokerage firm Axis Securities has given an upside of 34% to a target price of Rs 252.

L&T Finance Holdings — Axis Securities

The stock of L&T Finance Holdings has surged about 25% in the last 12 months time. Axis Securities has given an upside of 37% to a target price of Rs 210.

Mirza International — Axis Securities

Shares of Mirza International have surged more than 30% in the last one year. Axis Securities has given an upside of Rs 35% to a target price of Rs 153.

Minda Corp — Axis Securities

Shares of Minda Corp have nearly doubled in the last one year to Rs 180 from a price level of Rs 92.15 a year earlier. Axis Securities has given an upside of 36% to a target price of Rs 246.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top