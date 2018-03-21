Buy these 10 stocks below Rs 200 and gain up to 75% to diversify your portfolio

Photo for representational purposes only.

Indian equity markets have been on a cyclical trend in the last three month of the financial year 2017-2018 with Sensex moving in a range of 32,923 and the all-time high of 36,283. The sentiments of market participants have taken a hit in the last two months due to an introduction of a tax on LTCG, global sell-off. Amid the turbulent trading sessions, we bring to you 10 stocks below Rs 200 to buy and gain up to 75%.

Aditya Birla Capital — HDFC Securities

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital have lost about 38% of its value since the time it got listed in September last year. The research and brokerage firm HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 208 which implies an upside of 42% from its current market price.

Manappuram Finance — HDFC Securities

Shares of Mannupuram Finance have risen around 14% over the last one year. HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 158 which implies an upside of 51% from the current market price.

HPL Electric — HDFC Securities

Shares of HPL Electric have jumped 17% in the last 12 months. HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 195 which implies an upside of 59%.

Navkar Corporation — Angel Broking

Shares of Navkar Corporation have declined nearly 10% in last one year. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given an upside of 73.9% to a target price of Rs 265.

LT Foods — Angel Broking

The stock of LT Foods has gained over 50% in the last 12-month period vastly outperforming Sensex and Nifty. Angel Broking has given an upside of 49.6% to a target price of Rs 128.

Prism Cement — Angel Broking

Shares of Prism Cement have surged nearly 14% in the last one year term. Angel Broking has given an upside of 39.6% to a target price of Rs 160.

Gateway Distriparks — Axis Securities

Shares of Gateway Distriparks have dropped over 25% in the last one year. The research and brokerage firm Axis Securities has given an upside of 34% to a target price of Rs 252.

L&T Finance Holdings — Axis Securities

The stock of L&T Finance Holdings has surged about 25% in the last 12 months time. Axis Securities has given an upside of 37% to a target price of Rs 210.

Mirza International — Axis Securities

Shares of Mirza International have surged more than 30% in the last one year. Axis Securities has given an upside of Rs 35% to a target price of Rs 153.

Minda Corp — Axis Securities

Shares of Minda Corp have nearly doubled in the last one year to Rs 180 from a price level of Rs 92.15 a year earlier. Axis Securities has given an upside of 36% to a target price of Rs 246.