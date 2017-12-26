Buy these 10 blue-chip stocks for a booming New Year 2018 and gain up to 25%

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

As we are just a week away from entering into the New Year 2018, everybody is busy celebrating the year-ender carnival in the best possible exciting manner. But in between, it’s also important to look for money making ideas that might make your coming year more prosperous. Investing in stocks has been on top of the mind if one thinks of to enjoy the bigger gains other than traditional options like bank deposits. Indian stock market has been rising continuously for the last one year with key equity indices Sensex and Nifty returning about 28%. Today only, Sensex crossed 34,000-level in the opening session after a three day Christmas weekend. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 65.07 points to hit a lifetime high of 34,005.37 whereas NSE Nifty too edged up, rising by 22.1 points to mark another all-time high of 10,515.1. We bring you 10 blue-chip stocks to buy for a booming New Year 2018 and may gain up to 25%.

HDFC — Sharekhan

Shares of HDFC have risen 40% in the last one year. The research and brokerage firm Sharekhan has given a target price of Rs 1,900 from a current market price of Rs 1,702, implying an upside of 11%. “As the largest housing finance entity HDFC Ltd it is capable of maintaining lower funding cost even when downward interest rate cycle has bottomed out that in turn may exert pressure on margins,” according to Sharekhan.

HDFC Bank — Sharekhan

Shares of India’s most valuable lender HDFC Bank have risen nearly 60% in the last one year. Sharekhan has given a target price of Rs 2,100 from a current market price of Rs 1,868 which implies an upside of 12%.

IndusInd Bank — Axis Securities

Shares of IndusInd Bank have returned more than 55% in the last one year period. The research and brokerage firm Axis Securities has given an upside of 16% to a target price of Rs 1,920 from its current market price of Rs 1,649.

ITC — Axis Securities

Shares of India’s largest FMCG company have risen more than 15% in the last 12-month period. Axis Securities has given an upside of 22% to a target price of Rs 320 from a current market price of Rs 263.

State Bank of India — Axis Securities

Shares of India’s largest lender by assets, State Bank of India have returned more than 30% in the last one year. Axis Securities has given an upside of 19% to a target price of Rs 380 from a current market price of Rs 320.

Tata Motors — Axis Securities

Shares of Tata Motors have shed some of their value in the last one year but Axis Securities has given an upside of 23% to a target price of Rs 520 from its current market price of Rs 422.

SBI Life Insurance Company — Axis Securities

Shares of SBI Life have been flat in the three-month period since their debut on stock markets, Axis Securities has given an upside of 15% to a target price of Rs 806 from its current market price of Rs 701. “Robust premium growth along with increasing share of high-margin products and operating leverage to drive return on Embedded Value (EV) of ~19% by FY20E,” Axis Securities said in a report.

Tech Mahindra — Axis Securities

Shares of Tech Mahindra have been almost flat in the last one year. Axis Securities has given an upside of 23% to a target price of Rs 605 from its current market price of Rs 493.

Maruti Suzuki — Angel Broking

Shares of India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki have risen nearly 90% in the last one year. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given a further upside of 9.5% to a target price of Rs 10,619 from its current market price of Rs 9,700. “After GST, the company is expected to see higher volumes along with improving product mix. The Gujarat plant will also enable higher operating leverage which will be margin accretive,” Angel Broking said in a report.

Infosys — HDFC Securities

Shares of India’s second largest IT Company Infosys have been traded in a range bound manner in the last one year period. The research and brokerage firm HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 1,258 from its current market price of Rs 1,039, implying an upside of 22%. “Induction of new CEO and MD could address the problem of competence and cultural fit and cost optimization initiatives could help improve its profitability,” HDFC Securities said in a report.