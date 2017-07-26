Buy Hero Motocorp, target Rs 4,250: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has retained buy rating on Hero Motocorp stock with a target price of Rs 4,250 in its research report dated July 26, 2017. (Image: Reuters)

HDFC Securities has retained it’s buy rating on the Hero Motocorp stock with a target price of Rs. 4,250. The stock is trading with a current market price of Rs. 3,726 at NSE. According to the report, the two wheeler manufacturer’s market share in the first quarter ended June 2017, increased to 52.4%, a 1.78% rise on a year on year basis. The net revenue had grown by 8%, led by strong volume growth in CD Dawn, Achiever, Splendor Plus and Glamour bikes. The export volumes too saw a major jump to 42,300 units (+8% YoY), mainly due to the incremental turnover from Bangladesh. The financial services intermediary says that the headwinds in countries like Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Egypt, Colombia and Nigeria are likely to continue for some time. As per the report, the FY18 numbers will reflect growth, owing to a low base and foray into new geographies.

HDFC Securities believes that the Hero Motocorp ltd. is the best pick currently, with a likely revival in the rural economy (especially in Uttar Pradesh, the largest market for 2 wheelers, which has a share of 14%), as ~50% of sales are in rural markets. In addition, the company is looking to roll out six new models (including 125 CC scooters) in FY18, which will provide the much-needed impetus to support volume growth. HDFC Securities expects strong volume growth in the 2nd quarter of 2017 ( July to September) owing to festive season demand and lower channel inventory. It is to be noted that the Hero Motocorp stock has outperformed the benchmark on a year to date basis with returns of 21.86% as against the S&P BSE Sensex returns of 21.04%.