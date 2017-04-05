Bumper listing for Shankara Building Products; shares surge 36% on opening day

Shankara Building Products shares opened for trade today morning at Rs 555.05 on NSE, up 20.66%, and at Rs 545 on BSE, up 18.5% from the issue price of Rs 460.

Home building products retailer Shankara Building Products got a bumper listing on stock exchanges today, with the company’s stock opening at a premium of about 21% to its issue price, and immediately rallying even higher. The strong listing was on the expected lines, as the issue was subscribed 41.88 times.

Shankara Building Products shares opened for trade today morning at Rs 555.05 on NSE, up 20.66%, and at Rs 545 on BSE, up 18.5% from the issue price of Rs 460. Soon after, the shares made the day’s high of Rs. 629.15 on NSE and Rs. 627.6 on BSE.

Shankara BuildPro had sold 65 lakh shares in its IPO, which ran from 22 March to 24 March, to raise Rs 345 crores in order to use the funds to pay or pre-pay loans and for general corporate purposes.

Non-institutional investors, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) applied for shares 91 times their quota limit while Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) overbid 51.62 times of their reserved portion. Retail investors applied 15.35 times their allotment limit.

Book running lead managers for Shankara Building Products IPO were IDFC Bank, Equirus Capital Private Limited and HDFC Bank.

Shankara Building Products is an organised retailer of home improvement and building products under the trade name Shankara BuildPro. According to a CRISIL report, as on December 31, 2016, the company operated 103 Shankara BuildPro stores spread across nine states and one union territory in India.

The company caters to a large customer base across various end-user segments in urban and semi-urban markets. The company offers steel based products such as TMT bars, pipes and tubes, structural steel, cement, roofing solutions, welding accessories, solar heaters, plumbing, tiles, sanitary ware, water tanks, plywood, kitchen sinks, lighting and other allied products. The company carries reputed third party brands such as Johnson, Sintex, Uttam Galva, Uttam Value, Futura, APL Apollo, Astral Pipes and Alstone and its own brands such as CenturyRoof, Ganga and Loha at its retail stores.