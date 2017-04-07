Bullish on India, Dr Doom Marc Faber prefers commodity plays over financial assets on low prices

Marc Faber also pointed out to a positive outlook for copper, as he said that the shift to electric cars will increase demand for the metal.

Renowned investor and advisor Marc Faber has suggested investing into commodity stocks given the low prices of commodities. Marc Faber preferred to invest in commodity-related plays over financial assets, the author of the ‘Gloom, Boom and Doom’ report, who is often referred to as Dr Doom, said in an interview to ET Now aired on Friday morning. However, Faber cautioned that each commodity has to be analysed separately.

Global prices of most major commodities, including crude oil, are on a sustained fall since mid-2014, with the RJ CRB Commodity Total Return Index falling over 40% during the period. Oil prices are falling on rising US shale output and record inventories.

Marc Faber also pointed out to a positive outlook for copper, as he said that the shift to electric cars will increase demand for the metal.

Marc Faber, bullish on emerging markets over the US, reiterated that he would continue to invest in Indian markets. “As an investor, I would find ways to invest in India and in emerging markets in general over the next five years, 10 years or 20 years,” he said, adding that the US markets are very expensive.

You may also like to watch:

“A year ago I had mentioned that if I have to invest money for 5-10 years, my belief was that India would outperform the US, because the US is a highly-priced marcet – it’s now 54% of global marcet capitalisation,” Marc Faber said, adding, “India is at a low valuation relatively to the US, and it would outperform the US for many years.”

Among other stocks, Marc Faber named real estate, travel & tourism and hotels as the sectors he likes. He said he sees huge opportunity in real estate on the trend of buying 2nd homes, and added that domestic and international tourism will bring potential for hotel chains, travel companies.

Earlier this year, Marc Faber has suggested that the newly-elected US President Donald Trump’s policies are rather good for the emerging markets, contrary to the popular sentiment that such policies will restrict trade from the emerging economies and hurt them.

“Everyone makes a big hoopla on the US markets going up this year,” Marc Faber had said in a TV interview to CNBC’s Squawk Box. “We are up 4.66%, (while) Hong Kong is up 9%, Singapore is up 9%, Mexico is up 6%, and Brazil and Argentina are up 20%,” he had said to drive home the point that Trump’s policies were “quite good” for the foreign markets.