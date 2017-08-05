BSE stock: Jefferies rates it Buy with a revised PT of Rs 1225

A steady market will continue to drive earnings higher. International Exchange (INX) and Commodity Exchange, post approval are kickers to earnings upgrades. (Image: PTI)

Strong operating profit growth was driven by transaction fee – higher volumes and better pricing model, and listing fee/book building – better primary issuance. A steady market will continue to drive earnings higher. International Exchange (INX) and Commodity Exchange, post approval are kickers to earnings upgrades. Maintain ‘buy’ rating with a revised PT of Rs 1,225. Growth was primarily driven by income from securities services, Rs 490 million, which was up 34% and constituted 48% of the operating income vs. 45% in Q1FY17. Services to corporates, Rs 477 million, constituting fees from listing and book building, rose 24% y-o-y, contributing 46% of the operating income. Transaction charges, Rs 318 million was the key driver of income from securities services, growing 49% and constituting 31% of the overall operating income pie vs. 26% in Q1FY17. The stake sale in CDSL (CDSL IN, Rs 327.1, NC) led to a recognition of investment income of Rs 4.6 b. Additionally, this quarter was the last in terms of recognition of income from CDSL of 50%+. Going forward, the income from BSE’s 24% stake in CDSL will flow in the form of income from associates.

The management has not indicated any plans of announcing a special dividend on account of proceeds from the 26%+ sale in CDSL. BSE tweaked transaction charges up between 40-50% based on number of orders per month vs. the current pricing model based on number of trades per month. Management expects the change to be earnings neutral but volume positive. For the StAR-MF platform, BSE will start charging on NFOs (new fund offers) and acknowledges continued resentment from AMFI and AMCs for charging on existing MF schemes. This should help cover the costs of running the platform.

We have left estimates largely untouched except for the higher cash on the balance sheet, which currently earns interest income resulting in 2% EPS upgrade over FY18-20E. We value BSE on a P/E basis at 26x Q1FY20E earnings resulting in a PT of Rs 1,225. The stock currently trades at 24.5x P/E on Q1FY19E earnings. Given the strong brand recall, unique business opportunity and future growth potential, we argue and find it reasonable to value BSE at a premium to the emerging market exchanges. Technological/regulatory risks, market share loss, failure in ramping up the international exchange business.