BSE receives 133 complaints against companies in July

During the month, 111 complaints were resolved against 93 listed companies, BSE said. (Reuters)

Leading exchange BSE today said that it received 133 complaints against 122 companies in the month of July. Of the total complaints received, 127 were against active companies and six were against suspended companies, according to a release by the exchange. During the month, 111 complaints were resolved against 93 listed companies, BSE said. While the exchange settled 104 complaints against active companies, it resolved seven complaints against suspended companies. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, according to the exchange.

The complaints received by BSE from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others. Vatsa Corporations with 1,082 complaints had the highest number of complaints pending against it as on July 31, 2017, according to BSE.

Other companies with pending investor complaints are Arihant Industries (58), Lan Eseda Industries (28), Geodesic (27), Soundcraft Industries (24), Osian Industries (24), Ishwar Medical Services (21), Daewoo Motors India (20), Indo- French Biotech Ent (19) and Uniport Computers (18).