BSE Ltd’s IPO priced at Rs 805-806/share; to open on January 23

Some of the top BSE shareholders, who will sell their holdings in the offering, include Singapore Exchange Ltd and investment firm Acacia Banyan Partners, and proceeds from the sale will go to those investors. (Reuters)

BSE Ltd, owner of the Bombay Stock Exchange, has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 805-806 per share, Reuters said quoting a marketing term sheet for the offering.

Asia’s oldest stock exchange owners’ IPO, which is set for January 23-25, will see some of BSE’s shareholders selling a total of 1.54 crore shares and will value the stock exchange at Rs 4,400 crore at the top end of the price range. The IPO size at the top end of the price range is estimated to be at Rs 1,241 crore.

Some of the top BSE shareholders, who will sell their holdings in the offering, include Singapore Exchange Ltd and investment firm Acacia Banyan Partners, and proceeds from the sale will go to those investors.

BSE Ltd recently got the regulator’s approval for the sale of shares.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Earlier December, the company started a spree of investor roadshows to attract people to buy into the issue, in which several existing shareholders plan to sell their equity stake in the company.

If successful, Bombay Stock Exchange will only be the second exchange, and first stock exchange, to be listed in India. Currently, Multi Commodity Exchange, originally promoted by businessman Jignesh Shah, is the only listed exchange in the country.

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX), which has 4.7% stake in BSE, will sell its entire 4.7% stake to make a complete exit. Another major investor selling its stake includes a Citigroup unit.

Eight merchant bankers are managing the issue, including Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

Earlier, Indian markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had sought clarifications from BSE Ltd on its draft prospectus, including one about change in face value of shares.

It is projecting itself as the potential beneficiary of India’s increasing domestic savings. Analysts and observers feel that India’s low participation in capital markets presents stock exchanges with huge upside opportunities. Also, government’s push on disinvestment of public sector undertakings has provided Indian bourses with a good support. BSE itself has seen a constant rise in listing fees.

However, since several of its current investors are looking to exit their holding in the company themselves, they might need a lot of convincing to get new investors to buy into it, analysts say. Further, the newer bourse National Stock Exchange, which was launched much later, is now much bigger than the BSE and commands a far larger share of cash trading.

Bombay Stock Exchange is Asia’s oldest exchange. It was established in the year 1875 as the first stock exchange in Aia. BSE has over 5,000 companies listed on it, the highest in any exchange around the world.

The company is professionally managed and does not have an identifiable promoter, or any single shareholder who controls 15% or more in the company. Individual shareholders such as founding members, traders and brokers, hold 56.83% equity stake in BSE. The remaining is held by institutions such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Bajaj Holdings and foreign bourses.

Billionaire investor George Soros bought 3.9% stake in BSE in 2010 for about Rs 160 crore from Dubai Financial Group, valuing the exchange at about Rs 4,000 crore.