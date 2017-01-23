BSE IPO: As analysts recommend buy, watch out for these 5 risks

BSE Ltd, owner of the Bombay Stock Exchange, is looking to raise Rs 1,243 crore at the top end of the price range for its promoters and existing shareholders.

BSE Ltd’s IPO, which opened today, has gathered lot of buzz around it with the anchor investors already buying into the issue at an aggregate Rs 373 crore. Meanwhile, as per media reports, the shares in the grey market are selling at a premium of Rs 110-115 to the issue price of Rs 805-806, showing a healthy enthusiasm for the issue.

Asia’s oldest stock exchange owners’ IPO, set for January 23-25, will see some of BSE’s shareholders selling a total of 1.54 crore shares, and will value the stock exchange at Rs 4,400 crore at the top end of the price range.

With 5,868 companies listed on the main board, it is the largest exchange by number of listed companies. Currently BSE has a 14% market share in the Equity cash segment. It is India’s largest and the world’s 10th largest exchange by market capitalisation, with $1.7 trillion in total market capitalisation of listed companies.

Most brokerages and analysts recommend subscribing to the issue, given its low pricing, stable earnings from corporate services, potential upside to exchange business in country, and other such factors. However, retail investors will do well to consider the following risks to their investments before buying into the issue.