Britannia Industries stock: Here is what Edelweiss has to say

(Source: PTI)

Britannia Industries’ Q2FY18 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 6.6 %, 11.4 % and 11.6 % y-o-y, respectively, came in line with estimates. Overall volumes grew 6 % y-o-y, in line with forecast, riding investments in brands, widening of distribution network via direct reach and penetration in rural areas and weak states. With raw material prices remaining stable, gross margin expanded 67 bps y-o-y. This, coupled with cost rationalisation and efficiency improvement measures, led to EBITDA margin jumping 64 bps y-o-y. We envisage entry in new categories & geographies, improving premiumisation drive and pick up in demand to benefit Britannia. Maintain ‘Buy’. Key highlights are consolidated and standalone sales grew 6.6 % and 7.3 % y-o-y, respectively aided by 6 % y-o-y domestic volume growth. International business grew despite deteriorating geopolitical situation & currency fluctuations in MENA; consolidated and standalone EBITDA margin expanded 64 bps and 28 bps y-o-y, respectively, on stable raw material prices and sustenance of cost efficiency measures; Britannia is planning Rs 1,000 crore capex for an integrated food park at Ranjangaon for biscuits, cake, rusk & croissants.

Strong product pipeline, entry in new categories and deepening penetration are likely to help Britannia outperform industry. Its strategy to enhance direct distribution coupled with rural push is likely to drive growth and sustain market share gains. Hence, we revise our target FY19 PE multiple to 45x. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with revised TP to Rs 4,887. The stock is trading at 43.7x FY19E EPS. With recovery in growth rates of the biscuit industry, increase in market share post GST and rise in demand led by government measures (7th Pay Commission payout, OROP etc), we expect H2FY18 to be better.