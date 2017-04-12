Bonds snap 3-day losing streak on foreign flows

Foreign investors are taking a bet on the rupee and investing in Indian bonds, traders said. (Reuters)

Indian government bonds snapped a three-day losing streak and rallied briefly on Tuesday on the back of continued foreign investments in Indian debt and expectations of softer inflation in March. The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 6.81% on Tuesday, 6 basis points lower than Monday’s close. Since the beginning of April, the yield had gained about 22 basis points.

Foreign investors are taking a bet on the rupee and investing in Indian bonds, traders said. “On the exchange rate front, it is a double bonanza for the foreign investors. Because of a stronger rupee, the exchange rate has become favourable and they are also earning a higher rate of interest on the Indian sovereign,” said Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director and chief financial officer at Federal Bank.

The Indian rupee has gained about 0.8% since the beginning of the month, closing at 64.50 rupees per dollar on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors have poured in about $1.8 billion in Indian securities since the start of April. “Right now the scene appears good for India, and we expect more capital flows to come in because of improved macro-economic parameters,” Khajuria added.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) for February was 3.7%, and traders do not see any upside risk in March. In it’s recent monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed its CPI-based inflation target of 4% in the medium term, although it sees some upside risk in the second half of fiscal 2018. Traders have, however, ruled out significant movements in the benchmark yield and expect it to trade in the 6.85% to 6.90% range in the near term.