Bonds rally as government pitches for ratings upgrade by Fitch

Bonds rallied on Wednesday after reports said the government made a case for ratings upgrade with Fitch and the fact that it intends to bring down the fiscal deficit target over next three years.

The 10-year benchmark yield closed at a one-week low of 7.68%, 10 basis points lower than Tuesday’s close. This is also the biggest single-day rally in seven weeks.

The rally had commenced during the second half of the session after reports filtered in that officials from Fitch Ratings agency have met government officials where the latter made a strong case for a sovereign ratings revision. According to reports, the government indicated it is following the path of fiscal consolidation and will lower the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2020-21.

Reports also cited government officials telling the ratings agency that GST has stabilised and revenue collections should pick-up over the next seven to eight months.

Anand Bagri, head of domestic markets at RBL Bank, confirms that the fall in yields was led by the reports. “With the markets being in oversold territory this led to some short-covering and a resultant small rally,” he said.

A section of the market indicated that expectations for the consumer price index (CPI) inflation for the month of February has come down to 4.6% from the previous expectations of 4.80-5%. “This could also be one of the reasons that led to the short rally,” said a dealer.

Some experts also pointed out that public sector banks have stopped selling and any amount of buying support will have an impact on the yields.

“Nationalised banks have stopped selling as of now. Also, we saw some amount of buying support at a time when volumes have been relatively low. As a result, even modest volumes can move the market in either ways which is what you are seeing right now. Moreover, there was a reasonable amount of short-covering of positions on Wednesday,” said a dealer.

It is noteworthy that the US Treasury yields have also cooled off a bit. As on Wednesday evening, the 10-year US Treasury yield was hovering at 2.85% levels, 3 bps lower than levels seen on Tuesday.

Experts believe the current rally is short-lived as most big participants are sitting on the sidelines till the end of the quarter.

“Be assured, there is no change in sentiment. This is a time when most primary dealers and big participants are not actively taking part in the market. A rally of 10 basis points definitely does not indicate that the negative overhang led by supply-demand mismatch, inflationary concerns etc. have vanished,” said a dealer.