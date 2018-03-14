Bharat Dynamics IPO subscribed 46% on 2nd day; retail investors, QIBs neck to neck

At the end of day two, the public offer of Bharat Dynamics was subscribed 45.9%. (Image: Company Website)

The IPO (initial public offering) of Bharat Dynamics which opened on Tuesday, 13 March 2018, got subscribed about 46% on the second day of bidding with retail investors and QIBs (qualified institutional buyers) proceeding neck to neck in terms of bids received. The Hyderabad-based PSU missile and weapon manufacturer Bharat Dynamics has expected to raise about Rs 961 crore from its initial share sale at the upper end of the price band of Rs 428 per equity share. Tomorrow will be the last day to subscribe to the IPO of Bharat Dynamics.

At the end of day two, the public offer of Bharat Dynamics was subscribed 45.9% on Wednesday with retail investors bidding the most. The quantum allocated to the QIBs got subscribed 50.28%, the shares reserved for NIIs (non-institutional investors) was subscribed 7.13%, the portion set aside for retail investors got subscribed 56.62%. The employee category was subscribed 18.51%. Bharat Dynamics has offered a discount of Rs 10 per equity share for eligible employees and retail investors.

The state-owned PSU Bharat Dynamics is one of the defence companies in India headquartered in Hyderabad which is engaged in manufacturing of surface to air missiles (SAMs), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), underwater weapons, launchers, countermeasures and test equipment. Bharat Dynamics is a major supplier to the Indian armed forces. Bharat Dynamics is a wholly-owned government of India company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, GoI (Government of India) founded in 1970.

Bharat Dynamics had appointed SBI Capital Markets Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Yes Securities (India) as the book running lead managers to help in its initial share sale with Alankit Assignments Ltd being the registrar to the issue. The floor price is set 41.3 times the face value and the cap price is 42.8 times the face value with a P/E (price/earnings) ratio of 19.84 at the upper end of the price band of Rs 428.