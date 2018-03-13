Bharat Dynamics IPO opens: 11-point cheat-sheet about Rs 961 crore public issue

Bharat Dynamics IPO will remain open for subscription for three days starting today up until 15 March 2018. (Image: Company Website)

The IPO (initial Public offering) of the Hyderabad-based state-owned missile and weapon manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) opened today, 13 March 2018, for the subscription. Bharat Dynamics is expected to raise about Rs 961 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 428 per equity share. The initial share sale market is heating up as around five companies are scheduled to launch their respective public offers in a span of next 10 days. The public issue of Bharat Dynamics will remain open for subscription for three days starting today up until 15 March 2018.

We bring to you an 11-point cheat-sheet about Rs 961 crore public issue