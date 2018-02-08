Best mutual funds: 5 equity schemes returned up to 51% in last 1 year; did you invested in these?

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes have emerged as one of the top performers among all of the options available to Indian investors. (Image: Reuters)

The attention of investors have been increasingly inclining towards mutual fund schemes over the last couple of years; all thanks to the stellar performance of Indian equity markets coupled with the comprehensive campaigning by AMFI. Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes have emerged as one of the top performers among all of the options available to Indian investors. Earlier last year, in order to attract more investors into the mutual fund industry, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) launched several media campaigns. All of the campaigns are designed in such a manner that they should educate and promote mutual fund among the people who are willing invest. The campaign was launched with the message: “Mutual Funds Sahi Hai”, from then till now, inflows in mutual fund schemes have risen invariably over the last one year.

We take a look at five best equity mutual fund schemes which have returned up to 51% in the last one year

SBI Small & Midcap Fund-Reg(G)

This scheme had returned about 51% in the last one year and has net assets to the tune of Rs 943.48 crore.

HDFC Small Cap Fund-Reg(G)

This scheme had returned 42.7% in the corresponding period and has net assets to the tune of Rs 2,151.91 crore.

Tata India Consumer Fund-Reg(G)

This scheme had returned about 42% in the previous 12-month period and holds net assets to the tune of Rs 703.78 crore.

Reliance Small Cap Fund(G)

This scheme had returned 39.45% in the last one year term and has net assets of Rs 6,371.5 crore.

L&T Emerging Businesses Fund-Reg(G)

This scheme had returned about 38.57% over the course of the last one year and has net assets of Rs 4,030.87 crore.

What is Mutual Fund?

A mutual fund is nothing but a well-diversified portfolio or mixture of various asset classes which varies scheme to scheme, company to company. Mutual fund investments are considered relatively less risky than direct stock investment, reason being — time to time rebalancing, professional management by fund managers, have an adequate mix of various asset classes, have easier option to enter and exit, and most important of all, an investor is not required to be regularly involved in tracking and maintaining it.