Bank unions protest against demonetisation

More than a lakh bank employees across the country today took part in agitation against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government over problems related to demonetisation. According to All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam, about three lakh bank employees demonstrated and hold rallies against the move.

Stating that 50 days have almost completed since the demonetisation, the AIBEA claimed that it will not be enough to prevent creation of black money. A press release issued by the association said the measure has totally upset the common people.

The AIBEA and the All India Bank Officers’ Association are demanding that adequate supply of cash is ensured to all banks and their branches, that favouritism in supply of cash to private banks is stopped, and that transparency be maintained by the RBI in supplying cash to the banks.

In Gujarat, demonstrations and rallies were held in various cities. Mahagujarat Bank Employees’ Association general secretary Janak Rawal told FE, “We were not given permission earlier last week when we had wanted to demonstrate peacefully. We were only allowed to hand over our memorandum to the regional director of the RBI…”