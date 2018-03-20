Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed nearly 15 times on final day

Bandhan Bank had set a final price-band of Rs 370 to Rs 375 per share for its initial public offer (IPO) of 11.9 crore shares.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bandhan Bank was subscribed by 14.59 times on Monday, the concluding day of the offer, with investors bidding for 121.84 crore shares against 8.34 crore shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) bid for 92.26 crore shares against 2.38 shares on offer, high net worth individuals (HNIs) for 24.85 crore shares against 1.78 crore shares offered and retail investors for 4.71 crore shares of the 4.17 crore shares offered.

Bandhan Bank had set a final price-band of Rs 370 to Rs 375 per share for its initial public offer (IPO) of 11.9 crore shares. Bandhan Bank’s is the biggest issue by a local bank. The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of 9.76 crores and an offer for sale of 2.16 crore shares. Financial institution, IFC, is tendering its shares through the offer for sale.

The issue constitutes 10% of the post Issue paid up equity share capital of the bank. Bandhan Bank was, as per regulations, is required to get listed on an Indian stock exchange within three years from the date of commencing business. The deadline as per this norm for Bandhan Bank expires on August 22, 2018.

Bandhan Bank said it will use the proceeds of the fresh issue to augment its Tier-I capital and to meet the bank’s future capital requirements. The bank will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale.

At present Bandhan Bank offers a variety of asset and liability products and services designed for micro banking and general banking.

Bandhan Bank’s asset products consist of retail loans, including a substantial portfolio of micro loans, as well as micro, small and medium enterprise loans and small enterprise loans.

As on December 31, 2017, 96.49% of Bandhan Bank’s gross advances were in the priority sector lending category. Bandhan Bank’s liability products consist of savings accounts, current accounts and a variety of fixed deposit accounts.

Bandhan Bank’s current account and savings account deposits together stood at Rs 8,401 crore as on December 31, 2017. The bank has a CASA ratio of 33.22%. As on December 31, 2017, the bank’s total deposits and gross advances (including IBPC/Assignment) stood at Rs 25,293 crore and Rs 24,364 crores, respectively.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, Bandhan Bank had net interest margins (NIMs) of 9.86% and 10.34%, return on equity (RoE) of 25.55% and 27.88% and return on assets (ROA) of 4.07% and 4.39%, respectively.

For FY 2017 and FY 2016, Bandhan Bank had a total income of `4,320 crore and `1,731 crore and profit after tax (as restated) of `1,111 crore and `275.24 crore, respectively.

In 2017, 36 companies raised `67,147 crore through IPOs. Listing gains and returns by newly listed companies as also the positive sentiment in the broader market are among the reasons attributed to the trend.

BSE, GIC Re, NIA, HUDCO, CDSL, Avenue Supermarts, Shankara Building Products, S Chand and Company and Cochin Shipyard are some of the companies who completed their IPOs in 2017.