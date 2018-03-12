At least 25% of listed companies will go out of business in next 10 years: Porinju

RBI noted that i n the long run, there is a need to increase the supply of quality listed securities so as to be able to meet rising demand of investors, particularly through the mutual funds route.

Ace investor Porinju Veliyath who has time and again cautioned investors against investing in companies with poor corporate governance track record says that at least 25% of the listed players currently are likely to go out of business in the next 10 years. Reiterating that investors should be very careful in picking stocks, Porinju Veliyath told ET Now, “ For amateurs and new investors it may be difficult to invest in the markets. For them, it is safer to invest in companies with proven track record, with the big picture and how the companies going to shape up in the next 5-10 year period.”

Notably, in its recent Financial Stability Report, RBI noted that in the long run, there is a need to increase the supply of quality listed securities so as to be able to meet rising demand of investors, particularly through the mutual funds route. According to the apex bank, while there has been an unprecedented rise in demand, the last six years have seen muted growth in the number of listed companies.

The renowned investor pointed out that there might be good companies available at slightly expensive valuations of 30-40 times earnings, but such companies have relevance going forward. “These companies are never going to get cheaper,” the ace investor said adding that in the recent correction, while the broader markets corrected by more than 15% some of these stocks corrected by 5%.

In the same interview, Porinju said that investors must avoid putting their money in stocks of ‘chor’ companies. “I have been cautioning people to not invest in chor companies. Take the example of Videocon. There is a huge mismatch between asset and liabilities. So people should be very careful,” Porinju said adding that we will see at least 25% of the current listed companies go out of business in the next 10 years.

Porinju also pointed out that investors must take cognisance of the huge structural change going on in the economy. “As IMF puts it, we are slowly coming out of the demonetisation blues, and the crisis of the implementation of GST. We must appreciate the government’s efforts. The banking system is getting cleaned up for the first time,” he noted.

Investing in companies with strong corporate corporate governance has been an ongoing theme for the ace investor. In an recent tweet, In a recent tweet, Porinju Veliyath said that investors can bet really big on the unprecedented improvement in ‘Corporate Governance’ in the listed space. Giving an example of how to play the corporate governance theme, Porinju Veliyath also pointed out to the rally in shares of Fortis Healthcare after promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh resigned in February-17.