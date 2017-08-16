Asia Index relaxes eligibility norm for S&P BSE AllCap index

Asia Index, is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones and BSE. (Reuters)

Asia Index Private Ltd has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the S&P BSE AllCap index – a comprehensive, rules-based index that seeks to measure the performance of the domestic stock market. Under the new methodology, which would come into effect from September, the “listing history” required for initial public offerings (Oops) of companies would be one month as against the current norm of six months.

“IPOs should have a listing history of at least one month, as of the re-balancing reference date, to be eligible for index inclusion,” Asia Index said in a notice today.

“The changes will be implemented with the September 2017 re-balancing,” it further said. The S&P BSE AllCap comprises companies from the S&P BSE LargeCap, S&P BSE MidCap, and the S&P BSE SmallCap. Asia Index, is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones and BSE. The company is best known for calculating, publishing and maintaining a diverse family of Asian indices under the umbrella brand, S&P BSE Indices.