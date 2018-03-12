Ashok Leyland stocks: Edelweiss rates ‘buy’, says most headwinds are a thing of the past

Ashok Leyland (AL) has been our top pick since Jan 2017 driven by a combination of company-specific drivers and top-down demand view. M&HCV demand remains stronger than expected warranting an upgrade in FY19e volumes.

Ashok Leyland (AL) has been our top pick since Jan 2017 driven by a combination of company-specific drivers and top-down demand view. M&HCV demand remains stronger than expected warranting an upgrade in FY19e volumes. Similarly, Q3FY18 margin performance addressed the excessive fear of pricing indiscipline in quest of market share. Overall, most of the headwinds are largely behind sans commodity costs. We raise our FY19e industry/AL volume growth to 20% (16% earlier) and FY19/20e EPS by 9/7% to Rs 6.6/8.3. Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 175 (Rs 161 earlier).

Demand outlook

A combination of implementation of overloading ban, GST + improving road quality (longer distance/day) and shortage of drivers is leading to replacement demand (in favour of higher tonnage vehicles). Our channel checks indicate that post Goods and Services Tax (GST) the shift towards modern fleet has accelerated faster than our expectation. Fear of rising competition — abating Aggressive commentary by Tata Motors (TML) in past two-three quarters on market share led to excessive concern on industry profitability. We always made a case that TML will look at profitable market share as it needs to repair its balance sheet and higher capex requirement (Rs 40 bn per annum) in standalone. Tata Motors’s Q3FY18 commentary and margin performance vindicated our stance.

Most headwinds behind the company

Following traction in infra-related activities and replacement demand (more a question of survival), most of the headwinds are behind sans commodity costs. Besides, we expect shift towards higher tonnage vehicles to aid margins/cushion commodity cost impact.

Outlook and valuation: On course; maintain ‘BUY’

We believe AL is taking the right steps to transition from being primarily a truck player and diversifying its revenue stream (exports/spares/LCV/defence) over next five years. We estimate EPS CAGR of 27% over FY18-20 and RoE to improve 710bps to 32.7%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of Rs 175 (11x FY20e EV/Ebitda, assign rS 8 to Hinduja Finance stake). At CMP, the stock trades at FY19/20e PER of 21.5/17.1.

Investment Theme

AL is a pure play on the M&HCV segment. The company has been a key beneficiary of sharp recovery in higher tonnage segment/South region and has commendably improved balance sheet. We expect market share gains to sustain led by expanding product portfolio in small and intermediate ICV segment and expansion of dealership network across non-South regions. Sharpening focus on high margin-businesses like spares, defence and exports is a potent margin trigger. Additionally, sharp recovery in demand over FY16-19e versus our 9% estimate will aid further margins.

Key Risks

Success of new technology: AL has adopted the EGR technology to comply with BSIV norms. While globally EGR is being used for vehicles of up to 180HP (and beyond that SCR), Al has decided to use the technology for its entire range. Given that the technology is one of its kind, it is a double edged sword for AL. If successful, it will enable the company to gain significant market share or else, there will be sharp pressure on cash flows and profitability. Exports/defence: We believe success in these areas will be critical for sustained valuation re-rating of the stock. While we are not factoring in a sharp increase in either of them, development on these fronts will be keenly tracked by markets. Company description: Ashok Leyland (AL) is the second largest CV manufacturer in India. The company has 6 manufacturing plants across 5 locations — Ennore (Tamil Nadu), Hosur (TN), Alwar (Rajasthan), Bhandara (Maharashtra) and Pantnagar (Uttaranchal).