As Infosys stock tumbles on disappointing guidance, here’s what worries analysts

While Infosys surprised with a strong operating margin in the fourth quarter, it was the guidance for the year ahead that disappointed, dragging the shares down as much as 2.7%. (Image: Reuters)

While Infosys Ltd’s fiscal fourth quarter net profit was on the expected lines, and even as the company surprised with a strong operating margin, it was the guidance for the year ahead that disappointed, dragging the shares down as much as 2.7%. Several analysts reacted soon after the results announcement, commenting that the FY18 revenue growth projection by the company was below their estimates.

Earlier today, India’s bellwether information technology services company said its fiscal fourth quarter net profit was at Rs 3,603 crore, broadly in line with the street expectations. However, the company offered bleak outlook for the future, with the constant currency revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year ahead (2017-18) at 6.5%-8.5%, lower than the industry average expected for the period. Further, Infosys also appeared to expect its margins to be under pressure, guiding for an EBIT margin at 23%-25% for the year.

Here’s what analysts and brokerages have to say about Infosys results and outlook:

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley said that Infosys Ltd’s guidance has turned out to be below its base case scenario. The guidance given by the company implies a deceleration based on constant currency revenue growth, it said, adding that the guidance implies a growth of 2.1%-2.9% QoQ over the next four quarters. Infosys’ fourth quarter revenue, too, was below the estimates of Morgan Stanley.

Kotak Securities

“Revenue growth guidance at 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency terms is weak,” Kotak said. Further, the brokerage and research firm noted Infosys’ subdued financial performance in the last two quarters, along with the negative publicity over corporate governance concerns raised by the company founders. Two bad quarters in a row and not so pleasant news flow is worrying, Kotak said. However, it added that the company’s resilient margin performance despite weak revenue growth is surprising. Kotak further said that the company’s overall business moving in the right direction, albeit with interruptions.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal said that Infosys’ FY18 constant currency revenue growth guidance of 6.5%-8.5% is slightly below its expectation of 7-9%. The research and brokerage added that the projected growth implies a CQGR (cumulative quarterly growth rate) of 2.2%-3% for Infosys. It attributed low revenue growth expectations to the adjustments made in response to missing the revenue estimates in the fourth quarter. Further, Motilal Oswal was not also impressed with Infosys’ capital allocation/payout policy, saying that it is only a terminology change in its view.

IDFC Securities

IDFC expects consensus downgrade of 4%-6% for Infosys’ FY2018-19 targets post Q4FY17 results, as an appreciating rupee would continue to weigh in on the company’s earnings, squeezing margins. IDFC said that Infosys’ FY18 guidance does not factor in strong recovery. The brokerage expects Infosys shares to trade with negative bias due to soft quarterly performance.

Andrew Holland, Avendus Capital

The popular investor effectively gave up on Infosys shares, saying that it’s not a growth stock anymore. Holland used sharp words for Infosys, saying that the company’s business model has broken down, and that reshaping of strategy has not worked in favour of the company.