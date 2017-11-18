Apollo Hospitals stock: Edelweiss has this to say over its resilience in face of odds

Apollo Hospitals’ (APHS’) Q2FY18 consolidated revenue grew 14%. EBITDA rose 4% y-o-y and 36% q-o-q with margin dipping 98bps y-o-y (up 208bps q-o-q). (PTI)

Apollo Hospitals’ (APHS’) Q2FY18 consolidated revenue grew 14%. EBITDA rose 4% y-o-y and 36% q-o-q with margin dipping 98bps y-o-y (up 208bps q-o-q). We believe, y-o-y may not be comparable as: (a) strong flu season last year; (b) price control on stents & implants which came in the last 9 months; (c) new hospital at Navi Mumbai posted Rs 80 million loss versus none last year; and (d) GST-related cost escalation. Given the tough environment, APHS has remained resilient by focusing on corporate tie-ups, international customers and faster ramp-up of new hospitals. Management reiterated that capex cycle peaked in FY17 and will fall by 50% from FY18. Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,540.

Key performance highlights: 1) healthcare services revenue grew 10% y-o-y; 2) pharmacy revenue grew 17% y-o-y; 3) Navi Mumbai hospital reported a loss of Rs 80 million versus Rs 145 mn loss in Q1FY18; 4) AHLL’s losses were at Rs 231 million vs Rs 283 million in Q1FY18; and 5) CWIP jumped by Rs 2,975 million. Net debt also jumped by Rs 2.5 billion to Rs 26.6 billion.

RoCE estimated to improve over medium to long term: New hospitals, with ~Rs 12 bn capital employed, are running at ~40% occupancy and are yet to contribute to RoCE. Similarly, AHLL has Rs 5.5 bn capital employed, but is running at mere ~30% utilisation. We believe, upfront investments will squeeze nearterm margin. However, APHS will only employ ~ Rs 7.5 bn fresh capital for new hospitals and over the medium to long term will look at optimising asset utilisation and improve case mix, which is likely to drive margin and RoCE.

Oulook and valuations: metamorphosing; maintain Buy — We estimate 22% EBITDA CAGR and RoCE to jump 370bps to 10.5% over FY17-19. At CMP, the stock trades at 15.2x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of Rs 1,540, based on our SOTP valuation.